Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.