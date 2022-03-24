Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BWA stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.