Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $215,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

