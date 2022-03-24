Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $247,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

