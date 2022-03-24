Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

GWW opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.55 and a 200 day moving average of $471.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.08 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

