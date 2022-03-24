Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 105 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $162.56 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

