Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00006682 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.36 or 0.07048150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,821.59 or 0.99588799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,981 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

