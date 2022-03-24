Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.
UBER opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
