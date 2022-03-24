Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.