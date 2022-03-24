Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.67) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ABC traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,358 ($17.88). 303,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 714.74.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($132,266.98).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

