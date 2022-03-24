Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKWGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:UKW traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.40 ($1.98). 2,150,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,944. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.