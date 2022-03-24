Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector perform Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 30.99 ($0.41). 9,471,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,547. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,343.80). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.