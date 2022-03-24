Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

Shares of LON:HSX traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 951 ($12.52). The stock had a trading volume of 223,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,643. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 888.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

