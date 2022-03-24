Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:SNN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 914 ($12.03). The company had a trading volume of 634,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.54. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 599 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.51).
Sanne Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
