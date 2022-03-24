Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SNN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 914 ($12.03). The company had a trading volume of 634,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.54. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 599 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.51).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

