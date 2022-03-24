RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 2.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01. 5,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,442,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RES. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

