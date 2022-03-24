Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 40,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 148,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

In other Rugby Mining news, Director Bryce Roxburgh purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$723,000.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 563,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,865.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

