Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 64,159 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

