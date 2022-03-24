Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.38 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teleflex by 30.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 22.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

TFX opened at $328.97 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.