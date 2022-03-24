Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.64 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.