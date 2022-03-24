Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.