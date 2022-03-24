Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,896 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

