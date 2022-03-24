Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
NYSE RHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
