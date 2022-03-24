Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

