Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,280 at Berenberg Bank

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 1,280 ($16.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.11) to GBX 1,470 ($19.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($18.73) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,391 ($18.31).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,258.29. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 777.50 ($10.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.92) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,085.97).

About Safestore (Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.