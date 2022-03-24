Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 38,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,761,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

