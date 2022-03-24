Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Down 0.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

