salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $576,444.36 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

