Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

