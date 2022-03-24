Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

