Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Buys £7,798.80 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($10,266.98).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,720.93).

Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 167.43 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.88). The company has a market cap of £708.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

