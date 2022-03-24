Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 301,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

