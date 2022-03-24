Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

