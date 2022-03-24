Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 603,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,226. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

