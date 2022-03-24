SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.50

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 11767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

