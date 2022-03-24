Secret (SCRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.58 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. Secret has a market cap of $796.89 million and approximately $36.58 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00011103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00297641 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00715433 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

