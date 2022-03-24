Secure Trust Bank (STB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Secure Trust Bank (LON: STB):

3/24/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/18/2022 – Secure Trust Bank is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.98) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a market cap of £240.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,270.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

