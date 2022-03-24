Secure Trust Bank (STB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Secure Trust Bank (LON: STB):
- 3/24/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/18/2022 – Secure Trust Bank is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.98) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a market cap of £240.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,270.31.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.
Recommended Stories
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.