Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.