Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMLR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

