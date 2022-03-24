SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $38.48

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $39.84. SentinelOne shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 11,622 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

