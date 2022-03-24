ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.