Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

