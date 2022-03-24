Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

