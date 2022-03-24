Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.63. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 12,857 shares.

SHERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

