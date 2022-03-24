SHIELD (XSH) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $112,682.26 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,932.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.86 or 0.07108238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00287873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00822071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00107161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013259 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00458644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00435094 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

