Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $69.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 383,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,571. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.