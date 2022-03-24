Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.99. 32,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,504,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,676,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

