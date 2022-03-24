Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sientra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

