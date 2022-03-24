Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.85). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $797.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.