SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

