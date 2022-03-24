SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
