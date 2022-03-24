SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$1.20 target price on SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SilverSPAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

