Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $24.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.