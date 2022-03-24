SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,961,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.42 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.